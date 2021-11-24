Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.