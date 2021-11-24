Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 867 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,588 shares of company stock valued at $412,880. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

