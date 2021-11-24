Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

