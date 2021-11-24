Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,017 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

