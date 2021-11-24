Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viasat were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $45,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viasat by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 369,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $16,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viasat by 636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73, a PEG ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James lowered Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

