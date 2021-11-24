Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 26,548 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after purchasing an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 254,354 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

