Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,171 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,144 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $105,491,000 after buying an additional 516,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 90,791 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

