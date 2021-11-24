TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $699,682.40 and $5.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.00916775 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

