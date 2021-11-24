Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.