Timothy Archer Sells 4,691 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00.

LRCX opened at $661.32 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.50 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.