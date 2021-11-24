Timothy Archer Sells 4,691 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00.
LRCX opened at $661.32 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.50 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $587.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.42.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
