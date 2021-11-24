tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 187.50 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The firm has a market cap of £420.20 million and a P/E ratio of 147.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.21.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

