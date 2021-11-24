Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $599.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007060 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

