Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Titan International by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

