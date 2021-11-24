TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TMC opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

