Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TMRAY stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

