Tony Aquila Acquires 35,273,268 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canoo by 30.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 455,772 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

