Tony Aquila Acquires 35,273,268 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Stock

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
GOEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
