Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TM traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.42. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,910. The firm has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $134.45 and a 1 year high of $188.18.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

