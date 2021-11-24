Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.76. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

TSCO stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $132.16 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

