Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of 931% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,973. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

