TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.53

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as high as C$13.91. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 450,496 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.3207095 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -7.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

