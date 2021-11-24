TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

