Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $160,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $5,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 490,588 shares during the period.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

