Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on TPRKY. Bank of America lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

TPRKY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

