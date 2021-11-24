Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 237.20 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.18.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

