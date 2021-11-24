Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up to $129.32

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.32, but opened at $132.77. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $131.77, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

