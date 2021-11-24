Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Gap Up to $129.32

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.32, but opened at $132.77. Triumph Bancorp shares last traded at $131.77, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TBK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
