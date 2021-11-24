Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.