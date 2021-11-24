TrustToken (TRU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00252243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,630,929% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00045058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00086188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

