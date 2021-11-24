TTC (TTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,665,249.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.