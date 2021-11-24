TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock worth $9,615,968. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.