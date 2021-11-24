Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,179. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

