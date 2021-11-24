Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.62, but opened at $105.09. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $97.17, with a volume of 7,605 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.75.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

