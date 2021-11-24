Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $539.99

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $539.99, but opened at $511.81. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $514.76, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.34 and a 200-day moving average of $472.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.04, for a total value of $1,375,258.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock worth $23,022,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

