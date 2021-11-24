U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,858,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,480,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 4,676,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

