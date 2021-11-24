UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 94.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,066,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NVEE stock opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

