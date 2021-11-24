UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,093 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.