UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 845 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SYBT opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $100,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

