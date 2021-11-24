UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $20,125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

