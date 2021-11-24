UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $959,000 Stock Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom during the second quarter valued at about $1,896,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom during the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Freedom stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.