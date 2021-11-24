UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CarParts.com worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Meniane sold 6,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $113,198.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.65 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

