UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after purchasing an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after buying an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 371,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

