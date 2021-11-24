UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Natus Medical worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTUS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 178.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 463,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 272,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 252,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 110.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 159,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.