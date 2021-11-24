UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

