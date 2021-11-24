UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anima (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Anima has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $3.82.
About Anima
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.