UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $116.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF remained flat at $$115.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.61. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

