Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 68,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
