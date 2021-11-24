Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Unifi posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 68,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.87. Unifi has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

