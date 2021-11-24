Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Trimmed by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

