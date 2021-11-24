Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.