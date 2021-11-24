United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of United-Guardian worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.