Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the October 14th total of 122,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHT opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $806.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 170.73%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

