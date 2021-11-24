Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 4883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Specifically, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $641.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.84.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.