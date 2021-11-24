Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Sells $1,058,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

