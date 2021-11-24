Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Sells $1,058,800.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $197.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 246.70. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
